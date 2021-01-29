Tunica County authorities searching for missing 18-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a missing person investigation.
Korvon Saulsberry,18, was last seen in Tunica County on Sunday, January 24, 2021, according to officers.
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, blue sweatpants, and a burgundy hat.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Saulsberry, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.
