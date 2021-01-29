Wainwright signs one-year deal with St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they agreed to a one-year deal with pitcher Adam Wainwright.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to announce that Adam is returning for the upcoming season, and we look forward to seeing him continue to add to his great Cardinals legacy,” stated Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “While he continues to pitch at a high level, Adam also remains a highly-respected team leader who has committed himself to being a wonderful ambassador for both the game and his community.”
Wainwright, 39, will be starting his 17th season with the Cardinals in 2021.
He’s currently the oldest active pitcher in the National League, and became the oldest Cardinal to earn a win in a complete game since Churk Finley in 2002 and the oldest to throw a complete game win with nine or more strikeouts since Dazzy Vance in 1933, according to the Cardinals.
