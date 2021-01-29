Williams Baptist women’s basketball knocks off #18 Lyon

The first quarter was a low-scoring affair as neither team was able to establish any rhythm on offense. The second quarter saw the Lady Eagles step it up on offense and outscore the Scots 24-17. This run was fueled by back-to-back threes from Kelsey Abney (SR/Highland, Ark.) to start the quarter, and she followed it up with a third triple just a minute later to give the Lady Eagles a thirteen point lead. The Scots made a run in the middle of the quarter to cut the lead to six, but Cassidy Clayton (FR/Walnut Ridge, Ark.) hit a three, hit two free-throws on the following possession, and then Abney hit a jumper to push the lead back out to 11 before halftime.