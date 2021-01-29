Williams Baptist women’s basketball knocks off #18 Lyon

Williams Baptist women’s basketball used sharp shooting and clutch free-throws down the stretch to upset the #18 Lyon Scots 70-65 on Thursday night.
The first quarter was a low-scoring affair as neither team was able to establish any rhythm on offense. The second quarter saw the Lady Eagles step it up on offense and outscore the Scots 24-17. This run was fueled by back-to-back threes from Kelsey Abney (SR/Highland, Ark.) to start the quarter, and she followed it up with a third triple just a minute later to give the Lady Eagles a thirteen point lead. The Scots made a run in the middle of the quarter to cut the lead to six, but Cassidy Clayton (FR/Walnut Ridge, Ark.) hit a three, hit two free-throws on the following possession, and then Abney hit a jumper to push the lead back out to 11 before halftime.
In the third quarter, the Scots mounted another run, closing the gap to three points, but back-to-back buckets from Abney and Ashlyn Ellis (SR/Pocahontas, Ark.) pushed the lead back up to 7. The fourth quarter really pushed the Lady Eagles as the Scots had to play the foul game in order to keep the game close, but the Lady Eagles went 7-10 from the charity stripe to ensure the victory.
Head Coach John Mayberry remarked following the upset victory, ”I feel like the girls played extremely hard tonight, even when things didn’t play out in our favor, they just continued to push forward. We had a great collective effort. A lot of girls stepped up and hit big shots. Again, I’m just extremely proud of our team effort. Our goal was to win individual battles, and the most important one we talked about was energy from the bench!”
The Lady Eagles bench indeed stepped up big tonight as Kike Ojo (JR/Bolingbrook, Ill.) and Ashlyn Ellis scored 12 points, and Cassidy Clayton had 8. Abney led the Lady Eagles with 15 points, while Taylor Freeman (SR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) contributed 10. Ojo also had 11 rebounds to give her her first double-double of the season.
Williams went 40.4% from the field (23-57), 50% from the three-point line (7-14), and 70.8% from the free-throw line (17-24).
Lyon’s Paige Kelley led all scorers with 24 points. The Lady Eagles host William Woods on Saturday, Jan. 30 for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.