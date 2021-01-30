Arkansas State men’s basketball rallies from 13 down, beats UT Arlington in overtime

The Mavericks opened up the second half by expanding their lead once again out to as much as 13, but A-State roared back, going on a 12-0 run to cut it to 48-47 with 10:22 remaining. The rest of the half would be back and forth, with UTA expanding its lead and the Red Wolves closing the gap multiple times. A-State was strong at the charity stripe down the stretch to keep it within a two-score contest, as a pair of Eaton free throws made it a one-point game with 30 seconds to go.