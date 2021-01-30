Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at UT Arlington

On Friday night at College Park Center, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team dropped a 62-43 decision at UT Arlington.
Morgan Wallace led the Red Wolves (9-4, 4-3 SBC) with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jada Stinson recorded 11 points with three assists. The Mavericks (7-4, 5-2) used a 25-8 second quarter to pull ahead of the Scarlet and Black for the series-opening win.
“We were starting to get strong (in the third quarter), then adversity hit and we didn’t handle it particularly well,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “It was kind of the same woes – turning it over too much and live-ball turnovers. We weren’t as tough as we needed to be and we didn’t play together as well as we have. (UTA) is a good opponent. They shot the ball well tonight and we were just on the wrong end of it.”
Peyton Martin recorded seven rebounds to go along with five points to become the 16th player in program history to join the 1,000 points-500 rebound club at A-State. As a team, the Red Wolves out-rebounded the Mavericks 42-40.
Terryn Milton and Bre Wickware led UTA with 12 points each, while Misty Dossey added eight points. Shiya Smith scored eight points and grabbed a team-high seven boards. As a team, UTA shot 38.8 percent from the field (26-67) and 36.8 percent from three (7-19). The Mavericks forced the Red Wolves into 22 turnovers, scoring 23 points off takeaways.
Both teams started slowly offensively, as A-State went on a 9-0 run midway through the first to lead 12-4. The Mavericks closed with five straight to end the opening period with the Red Wolves leading 12-9.
A-State’s lead increased to seven at 16-9 early in the second before UTA took an 18-16 lead on a 9-0 run midway through the quarter. That run was broken by a Jackson layup off the glass, but the Mavericks closed the period on a 16-2 run to lead 34-20 at the half.
The Red Wolves trimmed the deficit to single digits early in the third quarter on a three by Wallace and a pair of free throws by Martin, but an 8-0 run gave UTA a 16-point lead midway through the period. After three, UT Arlington led 48-34. UTA’s lead expanded to as much as 20 with 1:32 remaining in the game, but a free throw by Seynabou Thiam with just over a minute to go made it 62-43.
A-State returns to the College Park Center for the second game of the two-game set at UT Arlington, taking on the Mavericks at 4 p.m. CT Saturday. The broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
Five Things To Note:
· Peyton Martin became the 16th player in program history to score 1,000 points and grab 500 rebounds in a career.
· Jada Stinson scored 10 or more for the third time in the last four games.
· Morgan Wallace recorded double-digit points for the third straight game.
· Arkansas State forced double-digit turnovers for the 13th consecutive game to open the season.
· A-State outrebounded its opponent for the 10th time this season.
