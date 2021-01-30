Bill to exempt unemployment compensation from state income taxes introduced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses and individuals since it began.
Now, a bill in the Arkansas legislature will seek to help people impacted by losing a job.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, SB 236 was introduced Thursday. The bill from Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) and Rep. Joe Jett (R-Success) would exempt unemployment compensation benefits from state income taxes in 2020 and 2021.
Both Sen. Dismang and Rep. Jett said the bill would help individuals who may be facing a very difficult situation.
“None of us planned for a pandemic, our businesses didn’t plan for the shutdowns and their employees didn’t plan to rely on unemployment insurance to financially survive,” Sen. Dismang told Talk Business & Politics. “Unfortunately, those same employees haven’t planned for the coming tax bill from the state of Arkansas for utilizing those essential benefits. We need to move swiftly to provide relief to these impacted employees by waiving the income tax on unemployment benefits received in calendar years 2020 and 2021.”
The state of Arkansas paid nearly $2.6 billion last year in federal and regular unemployment benefits, compared to nearly $100 million in 2019, Talk Business & Politics reported.
“These numbers are staggering,” Rep. Jett said. “We didn’t know how many people had to file unemployment and how much money is involved. We’re just trying to take care of the hard-working Arkansans who are just trying to survive. When the pandemic hit, this was not the fault of anybody. We want to fix this.”
The bill has been referred to the Senate Revenue & Tax Committee.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.