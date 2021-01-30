“Booms” being heard in region, officials plan to talk with state authorities

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been the talk of social media this week in Region 8.
Now, an area emergency official says they plan to address the issue with state authorities Monday.
According to a post on the Greene County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, there has been a report of ongoing explosions and booms heard in southwest Greene County.
The explosions have also been heard in other areas as well.
“There is has been increasing chatter on social media in regards to the frequent reports of explosions or booms being reported throughout our area. Many of these reports come from points in southwest/west Greene County, Bono, Jonesboro, Harrisburg, etc.,” the post noted. “The timing and consistency of the reports can most likely attribute these noises to man-made causes as opposed to natural phenomena. Earthquakes have been ruled out in every case. I understand the frustration of the public and their search for answers and therefore I plan to address this issue Monday morning on the daily JIC call with the State of Arkansas.”
The most recent “Booms” happened around 9 p.m. Friday, with social media reports of the booms heard in Craighead and Greene counties.
