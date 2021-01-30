Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 30 at 3:10 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 294,387 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 234,905 confirmed cases
    • 59,482 probable cases
  • 271,911 recoveries
  • 17,608 active cases
    • 12,211 confirmed active cases
    • 5,397 probable active cases
  • 4,838 total deaths
    • 3,896 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 942 deaths among probable cases
  • 911 currently hospitalized
    • 280 in ICU
    • 146 on ventilators
  • 2,781,116 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.3% positive antigen tests
  • 2,476,470 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Jan. 29:

  1. Pulaski: 271
  2. Benton: 171
  3. Washington: 147
  4. Sebastian: 89
  5. Faulkner: 74

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,629 118 2,417 94 16,342
Clay 1,562 55 1,465 41 14,831
Cleburne 1,753 114 1,580 59 18,204
Craighead 12,123 477 11,479 166 94,918
Crittenden 5,358 206 5,066 84 33,422
Cross 1,818 91 1,684 43 13,975
Greene 5,482 284 5,133 65 39,027
Independence 3,451 152 3,187 112 32,091
Jackson 3.065 46 2,987 32 21,749
Lawrence 1,905 65 1,799 41 12,466
Mississippi 5,234 266 4,862 105 32,437
Poinsett 2,926 169 2,685 72 21,608
Randolph 1,831 71 1,714 46 15,306
St. Francis 3,310 118 3,160 32 26,55
Sharp 1,445 60 1,339 46 13,782
Stone 921 41 851 29 9,094
White 6,467 352 6,025 89 42,561
Woodruff 552 51 495 6 6,784

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

