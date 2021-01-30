Dog rescued from roof of house

The Wynne animal control office and Wynne firefighters worked Saturday to rescue a dog from the roof of a home at the corner of Merriman and 3rd Streets. (Source: Wynne Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 5:21 PM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A dog would have had a potentially rough situation to deal with Saturday if it were not for members of the Wynne Fire Department and the city’s animal control officers.

The Wynne Fire Department said on social media the dog was rescued from the roof of a home.

It is not everyday that we get called to help get a dog off the roof of a house. The dog was safely removed from the roof and returned to its owner!

A Wynne firefighter said Saturday afternoon that authorities got a call around 12 p.m. Saturday about the dog at the corner of Merriman Avenue and 3rd Street.

The animal control officer used a ladder from the fire department to pick up the dog and returned it to its owner.

Authorities do not know how the dog got on the roof in the first place.

