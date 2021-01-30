Dog rescued from roof of house

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A dog would have had a potentially rough situation to deal with Saturday if it were not for members of the Wynne Fire Department and the city’s animal control officers.
The Wynne Fire Department said on social media the dog was rescued from the roof of a home.
A Wynne firefighter said Saturday afternoon that authorities got a call around 12 p.m. Saturday about the dog at the corner of Merriman Avenue and 3rd Street.
The animal control officer used a ladder from the fire department to pick up the dog and returned it to its owner.
Authorities do not know how the dog got on the roof in the first place.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.