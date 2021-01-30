Florida State QB James Blackman announces transfer to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looks like there’s another Power 5 addition to the 2021 Arkansas State recruiting class.
Florida State senior QB James Blackman announced on Instagram Friday evening that he’s transferring to the Red Wolves. Blackman entered the portal earlier this month.
He’s tied for 10th in FSU history with 40 touchdown passes. Blackman is top 15 in completions (433), passing yards (5,445), total offense (5,417), & 300 yard passing games (3). Blackman played in 32 games for the Seminoles from 2017-2020.
He would have 1 season of eligibility with the Red Wolves.
