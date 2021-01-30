Grandmother steps up to raise children who lost both parents within three months

INDEPENDENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Region 8 News reported that two women in Independence County died on January 23 when their UTV crashed into a tree.
One of those women was Samantha Townsend.
Friday, we spoke with her mother, Debbie Davis, the now primary caretaker of Samantha’s children who also lost their father just three months ago.
“It’s very cloudy to me because right now, I’m living minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, day-by-day, Davis said.
Taking it moment by moment, Davis is trying to stay strong after losing her daughter.
“She was sassy, she was cocky, she was big-hearted, kind-hearted. She would give you the shirt off of her back and someone else’s if that’s what you needed,” Davis said. “I know she was out having a fun time. I think everybody deserves to get that edge off because I knew it was hard for her since October.”
Samantha was also dealing with loss before her death.
Just three months prior, her husband committed suicide and now her two boys are parentless.
“I wanted a boy in the beginning and I didn’t get it. But, now I got two,” Davis said.
Davis says she always wanted her only child to be a boy, but God makes the final plan.
And now, she will step in to raise her daughter’s boys.
“I love them unconditionally and I want them to grow up and be fine young men,” Davis said.
It is the same wish she wanted for her daughter.
She said she’s now leaning on the Lord to help them move forward.
“She was my heart too. I am going to be strong and I’m going to raise these children like I promised,” Davis said.
There is a GoFundMe set up for Samantha’s children, for more information, click here.
