Hospitalizations continue to fall as active cases inch up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has seen hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fall in recent days, as the number of total active cases increased on Saturday, according to state officials.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the number of active cases went up 282, to 17,608, while the number of total cases was at 294,387, an increase of 1,824.
However, the number of hospitalizations fell by 40 to 911 compared to Friday’s numbers and Hutchinson said the state has seen some progress in testing and vaccine doses being given.
“There are 1,824 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is higher than we want, but it is good news to have fewer hospitalizations and a significantly reduced number of new deaths,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “In January, we tested over 400,000 Arkansans. That is equivalent to over 10% of our population.”
Gov. Hutchinson said nearly 15,000 vaccine doses were also given Friday to people around the state.
Also, nearly 300,000 doses have been given out since the project began in December.
The number of people on ventilators also increased slightly Saturday to 146, up 2 from Friday; while seven additional deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 4,838.
Of the seven deaths, only one death was reported in Region 8 - in Craighead County.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County number one in the state with 279 cases.
