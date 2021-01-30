Hoxie Lady Mustangs find success led by longtime head coach and his daughters

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Scott Brown has been coaching for over 20 years. He says each year he gets to coach is great, but it’s especially true right now as he’s coaching his three daughters.
His three daughters are Jaedyn, Kyleigh, and Jaecie.
All three of them fell in love with the game of basketball at an early age.
“I just remember going in senior high practices when dad used to coach [at Trumann],” Jaedyn, a senior said. “[We would] mess around and just practice with them.”
“I would go to senior high practices and he would run me and work me to death,” Kyleigh, a seventh-grader, added, laughing.
Kyleigh is the youngest of the three sisters. Jadeyn and Jaecie a junior are both starters on their dad’s team.
They all say playing for their dad is special.
“I love playing for my dad,” Kyleigh said. “I played for him when I was in peewee and it’s just been a great experience.”
“It’s always been fun and he always pushes us to be the best we can be,” Jaecie added.
With Jaedyn graduating after this year, Coach Brown says he wants to cherish each moment.
“The experience with them is going to be gone soon and is something that I will miss when it’s gone,” Brown said. “But right now, I’m having the time of my life with them.”
Coach Brown is now in his 24th year as a coach. He spent his first 19 years at Trumann and he is now in his fifth season at Hoxie. He says he wants to make as many memories as possible with his daughters.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Brown said. “I’ve got three unbelievable kids who are great athletes but better people, smart, intelligent, pretty little kids.”
Basketball isn’t the only sport where Coach Brown gets to coach his kids, they’ll get to do it all over again in the spring when it’s softball season.
Regardless of the sport, Coach Brown says he loves being with his daughters and making memories with them.
“Just being with them every day is something different,” Brown said. “Sometimes we get really serious and sometimes we play around a lot, but every memory that I make here with those girls, it’s just fantastic.”
