Hoxie officials work on new park project

Hoxie city officials are looking to build a new city park on Annie Street. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 29, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 10:22 PM

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to build a $500,000 park in Hoxie is moving forward as city officials continue their work on the project.

Darrell Pickney said residents in the Lawrence County town have wanted a new park for years, but the main concern has been funding.

The city has received a $250,000 grant to help with the project, with Pickney saying a key aspect now is safety.

“We’re truly excited, we have been working for more than a couple of years,” Pickney said.

The park will be built on Annie Street and have basketball courts and new playground equipment.

