Hoxie officials work on new park project

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to build a $500,000 park in Hoxie is moving forward as city officials continue their work on the project.
Darrell Pickney said residents in the Lawrence County town have wanted a new park for years, but the main concern has been funding.
The city has received a $250,000 grant to help with the project, with Pickney saying a key aspect now is safety.
“We’re truly excited, we have been working for more than a couple of years,” Pickney said.
The park will be built on Annie Street and have basketball courts and new playground equipment.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.