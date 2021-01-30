Indiana murder suspect arrested in Randolph County

REYNO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for an Indiana murder suspect ended Saturday morning on Highway 67 in Randolph County, according to authorities.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said Arkansas State Police, Randolph County deputies, Clay County deputies and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers arrested Gabriel Galvez, 38, of Indianapolis around 9:15 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop.
Bell said Galvez was wanted by Indianapolis Metro Police in connection with a homicide there.
Details about the case were not available.
Galvez was arrested without incident and is being held in the Randolph County jail, awaiting extradition back to Indianapolis to face the murder charge.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
