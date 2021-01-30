Man arrested after attempted smash and grab at jewelry store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police said an attempt to smash and grab a Rolex at a local jewelry store was foiled Friday evening.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, 2nd shift officers and the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested a man at Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street.
Store employees helped the officers, police said.
“Store employees saw the suspect run out of the store and chased him. When police arrived, they discovered that the man had several possible felony warrants from surrounding jurisdictions,” Jonesboro police said on Facebook.
