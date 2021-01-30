Wynne voters head to polls to decide sales tax

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote to decide whether or not to extend a 1% city sales tax in Wynne will be on the ballot next month, officials said Saturday.
According to a post on the Election Commission of Cross County Facebook page, Wynne voters will be considering the 10-year, 1% sales tax proposal Feb. 9.
Election commission chairman Sharon Lawson said the current tax (a 5-year proposal) is an existing tax that is set to sunset later this year. If approved by voters, the tax will be for 10 years and will sunset in Oct. 2031.
Lawson noted city officials have said they intend to spend the revenues from the tax on various city-related endeavors. Under the 10-year proposal, 35% of the proceeds would go to the Wynne Economic Development Corporation, 25% would go to parks and recreation, 15% would go toward city projects, 8.33% would go to the police department, 8.33% would go to the fire department and 8.34% would go to the street department.
Early voting will be Feb. 2-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while voting on Election Day will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wynne Fire Department on Falls Boulevard.
Anyone with questions can call the Cross County Clerk’s office at 870-238-5735.
