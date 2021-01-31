A-State men drop heartbreaker to UTA 65-64

The Red Wolves got off to a quick start with an 8-2 run, but Omier was whistled for his second foul with A-State leading 14-7 and logged just 7:20 in the first frame. With Omier in foul trouble, UT Arlington went on a 13-2 run to lead by four with 7:25 to go in the period. An 11-0 run gave the Red Wolves a lead back and a five-point advantage, 31-25, at the break.