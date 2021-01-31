Active COVID-19 cases fall over 450 as state starts new week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of total active COVID-19 cases fell Sunday as hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators increased slightly, according to state health officials.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 17,154 total active cases as of Sunday, down 454 compared to Saturday’s numbers.
The state had 881 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, but Hutchinson said work still needs to be done.
“We’ve seen a decline of over 2,200 active cases from this time last week. The past week has shown steady declines, but we cannot allow this to let us become complacent and lose the progress we’ve made,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
State health officials said 913 people were hospitalized Sunday, up 2 from Saturday; while 148 people were on ventilators, also up 2 from Saturday.
The state reported 30 additional deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 4,868.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County number one in the state with 221 cases.
As of Sunday, Arkansas had over 413,000 PCR and antigen tests done around the state in January while 307,558 vaccine doses have been given to people since December.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.