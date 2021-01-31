Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 31 at 6:25 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 295,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 235,668 confirmed cases
    • 59,600 probable cases
  • 273,216 recoveries
  • 17,154 active cases
    • 12,081 confirmed active cases
    • 5,073 probable active cases
  • 4,868 total deaths
    • 3,915 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 953 deaths among probable cases
  • 913 currently hospitalized
    • 272 in ICU
    • 148 on ventilators
  • 2,793,368 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.3% positive antigen tests
  • 2,487,785 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, Jan. 31:

  1. Pulaski: 221
  2. Benton: 85
  3. Sebastian: 42
  4. Washington: 37
  5. Saline: 36

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,635 111 2,429 95 16,374
Clay 1,564 52 1,469 42 14,920
Cleburne 1,761 118 1,584 59 18,247
Craighead 12,741 459 11,515 166 95,221
Crittenden 5,360 201 5,073 84 33,692
Cross 1,819 85 1,691 43 14,076
Greene 5,498 275 5,158 65 39,115
Independence 3,454 147 3,194 113 32,302
Jackson 3.066 47 2,987 32 21,794
Lawrence 1,907 59 1,807 41 12,504
Mississippi 5,250 266 4,878 105 32,514
Poinsett 2,927 158 2,697 72 21,720
Randolph 1,834 71 1,717 46 15,332
St. Francis 3,315 105 3,178 32 26,713
Sharp 1,445 58 1,341 46 13,804
Stone 924 42 853 29 9,109
White 6,496 332 6,074 89 42,812
Woodruff 552 49 497 6 6,856

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

