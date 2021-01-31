Lyon College student found dead in dorm, Batesville Police investigating

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville Police are investigating after a Lyon College student was found dead in their dorm room.
According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, BPD was notified around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday of an unresponsive student at Lyon College.
Investigators are currently working the case, and Lyon College is cooperating with the investigation.
Cockrill said the student’s family is out of California and has been notified, but a name has not been released at this time.
The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.
Lyon College took to social media Saturday to share its condolences.
Region 8 News will update this story as information is available.
