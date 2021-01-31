225 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, over 3,900 active cases reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 11 more deaths. The county has had 82,653 total cases and 1,265 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Over 77,400 of those cases are now considered inactive.
Shelby County has administered more than 948,000 tests.
As of Thursday, cases in surrounding counties are as follows:
The Shelby County Health Department reported another drop in weekly test positivity rate Friday. It went from 12.1% last week to 9.7% this week.
The test positivity rate has seen a steady decline since a record 17.5% rate the last week of December.
According to the health department, 89% of acute care beds and 91% of ICU beds in the Mid-South are currently utilized.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well as people 75 and older.
First doses are being distributed at the Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. Click here to set an appointment. Do not arrive more than an hour before your appointment time.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are being administered at Appling Emissions Station, 2355 Appling City Cove. Click here to set an appointment.
Next week, Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave., will also serve as a second dose location. Click here to set an appointment.
Please call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
Additional sites are currently being planned, and some local pharmacies will soon begin offering the vaccine by appointment.
Supplies remain limited.
So far, Shelby County has administered 54,860 vaccines as of Friday. That includes 41,287 first doses and 13,573 second doses. Vaccinations have continued to be administered throughout the weekend.
SCHD said there’s no projected date at this time for a move into the next phase of vaccinations with many people still left in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups.
Click here to add your name to “VaxQueue,” a Shelby County waitlist for the vaccine.
