Radio station celebrates Black History Month with events throughout February

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - February is Black History Month, and KLEK is celebrating by supporting local businesses and having events all throughout the month.
The month will be kicked off by launching a Black business website that will feature over 270 local black and women-owned companies Monday, Feb 1 at 12 a.m.
The idea started last year after the George Floyd protests.
General Manager LaGanzie Kale says the website aims to make it easier to support the African American community.
“A lot of people wanted to know, ‘Well, how can we support the minority people better? How can we help?’ And that’s where the idea came from,” said Kale.
There will also be several events celebrating African American history and culture, including:
- Celebration & Worship: In Honor of Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
- The Dean Speaks: An Evening with Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- KLEK Virtual Black History Showcase and Auction, Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
- Virtual Tour of the Jonesboro African American Cultural Center, Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
- Walk For Your Heart Community Cleanup, Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
Kale says it’s important never to forget the people of color who helped shape this country.
“So this is just an opportunity to celebrate all of the achievements that African Americans have contributed to the United States,” said Kale. “It also helps to educate not just people who are still here now but even for the future so that these contributions are never forgotten.”
For a full list of events, dates, and times, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.