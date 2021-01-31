Second criminal investigation launched into Brookland School District

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities have been investigating the Brookland School District for some time into allegations of missing items and possible misuse of public funds at the district.
Now, an additional criminal investigation has been launched into the district, authorities said Sunday.
According to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the investigation is ongoing.
A case file was hand-delivered Friday afternoon to the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their review, Rolland said.
The specifics about this investigation were not known Sunday, but Rolland said it is in regards to current questions about issues at the district.
However, Rolland said authorities have been working with the Arkansas Legislative Audit on this criminal investigation.
On Friday, district officials released information on the allegations involving former maintenance director Rob Ingram including a termination letter that school officials said Superintendent Keith McDaniel sent to Ingram.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.