Stand Your Ground bill heading to House committee this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas “Stand Your Ground” bill will be going to a House committee this week as a series of tax policy bills, including one from a Region 8 lawmaker, will be on the agenda at the state Capitol.
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to take up Senate Bill 24, sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Ozark), at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the state Capitol.
The bill passed the Senate Jan. 19 by a 27-7 margin. Sen. Ballinger said during the debate that the bill provides policy help on the issue.
“This is not a license to kill,” Sen. Ballinger said. “This does not give you the ability to shoot first and answer questions later.”
The bill ends the duty to retreat if the person using deadly force is lawfully present with a reasonable belief they’re being threatened; they’re not engaged in criminal or gang activity; the person is not a felon, and the person is not the initial aggressor.
Sen. Stephanie Flowers (D-Pine Bluff), who opposed the bill in the Senate, said she believes the current law is good enough, policy-wise.
“Is this the best policy to deal with the behavior of persons that it’s left to the one using the deadly force to form a belief, based on their perception of that person, that they use the deadly force against,” Sen. Flowers said.
A bill to create a working taxpayer relief act in Arkansas is also on the agenda for the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee Monday.
SB10, sponsored by Sen. David Wallace (R-Leachville), would create a 10% credit equal to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit on the state level, effective with the 2021 tax year.
Wallace said he believes the bill is a “working man/working woman” bill because it provides relief more immediately like paying for groceries or household needs.
The credit would be only for people who are working, with people making under $40,000 receiving the credit, Wallace said.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration released a financial impact statement on the bill, saying while there would be a $77 million reduction in state general revenue in FY2022 as well as compliance costs for the state agency and accountants, nearly 290,000 Arkansas taxpayers would be eligible for the credit.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee are expected to take up two tax-related bills at its meeting Tuesday.
The committee has on its agenda to hear HB1065, which would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales and use tax and HB1191, which would increase the standard deduction for taxpayers in the state.
HB1065, sponsored by Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville), would eliminate the taxes collected on the sales of tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups and sanitary napkins, but does not include grooming or hygiene products.
Rep. Pilkington told KARK that he believes the bill is good policy by cutting taxes and helping women get better healthcare access.
According to KARK, there were some complaints on social media about comments made by Sen. Ballinger on the issue. Ballinger sent out a tweet about Pilkington talking about the bill, saying “We’re going to kill this sissy.”
Ballinger later said he was joking with Pilkington on social media.
“My reaction to Representative Pilkington was purely in jest. We’re good friends, I was giving him a hard time and I tend to do that on Twitter,” Sen. Ballinger told KARK.
Rep. Pilkington later went on social media to respond.
HB1191, sponsored by Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle), would increase the standard deduction for individuals and married couples from the current $2,200 to $4,400 per taxpayer, effective with the 2021 tax year.
The bill is sponsored by the Senate by Sen. Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock).
Other bills set to discussed this week include:
- HB1017, sponsored by Rep. Johnny Rye (R-Trumann). The bill would adopt daylight saving time permanently in the state of Arkansas. The bill is on the agenda for the House State Agencies & Governmental Affairs Monday.
- SB155, sponsored by Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville). The bill would create Lila’s Law and would prohibit discrimination against individuals with disabilities regarding access to organ transplantation. The bill is scheduled to be voted on by the State Senate Monday.
