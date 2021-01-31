Tuckerman, Diaz firefighters battle house fire Sunday

A house fire Sunday on Dowell Avenue in Tuckerman destroyed a home and left a family of eight without anything, authorities said. (Source: Diaz Fire Department Facebook)
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters from two area departments spent Sunday morning battling a house fire that destroyed a home and left a family of eight without anything.

According to a post on the Diaz Fire Department Facebook page, Tuckerman and Diaz firefighters went to a home on Dowell Avenue in Tuckerman around 8 a.m. Sunday about the fire.

Diaz firefighters were dispatched to assist Tuckerman with the fire, the post noted.

“The home was a total loss and the family of 8, 6 children and 2 adults lost everything,” the post noted.

Anyone wishing to help can visit the Diaz Fire Department’s Facebook page.

