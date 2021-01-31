Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/25/21 - 1/29/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Westside (Lukas Kaffka hits buzzer beater to force OT)
Our first nominee is Westside. Lukas Kaffka highlighted a 2nd half double digit comeback for the Warriors. He hit a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime. Westside rallied to beat Highland 57-52 on Friday.
Ridgefield Christian (Garrett Finnicum drops 34 pts)
Nominee number 2 is Ridgefield Christian. Garrett Finnicum dropped 34 points on Tuesday. The Warriors stayed perfect in 1A-3 play with a 68-54 victory at Marked Tree.
Tuckerman (Cameron Jones full court buzzer beater)
Our final boys nominee is Tuckerman. Cameron Jones finished the 3rd quarter in style on Tuesday. He collects the rebound and rifles a full court buzzer beater. The Bulldogs beat Salem in a 2A-2 matchup.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Walnut Ridge (Bailey Augustine 3/4 court buzzer beater)
Our first girls nominee is Walnut Ridge. With the game tied at 33 and 1.4 seconds left, Bailey Augustine pulls up from three-quarter court and banks it home at the buzzer. The Lady Bobcats beat Manila 36-33 on Monday.
Hoxie (Jaecie Brown drops 29 pts on rivalry night)
Our second girls nominee is Hoxie. Jaecie Brown filled up the box score on rivalry night. She had 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block. The Lady Mustangs beat Walnut Ridge 50-45. Hoxie is 17-1 this season.
Batesville (Kaylee Clark hits game winning FTs with no time left)
Our final girls nominee is Batesville. They trailed by 1 but were on the charity stripe with no time left. Kaylee Clark sank 2 free throws to win it for the Lady Pioneers. Batesville beat Jonesboro 46-45 on Friday. The Lady Pioneers are 17-0 this season.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winners in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.
