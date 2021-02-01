A-State Track & Fields wraps up Scarlet and Black Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (1/31/21) – In the penultimate meet before the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, the Arkansas State track and field teams got a preview of what conference competition will be like in just under a month.
The reigning conference champions hosted five conference foes, in addition to Memphis, for the Scarlet and Black Invitational, where A-State’s athletes posted 19 personal-best marks as well as 28 season-best results. The Red Wolves notched nine victories (5 men, 4 women) and 38 top-five results.
“Today was a good meet with some really good competition and some conference schools here,” head coach Jim Patchell said. “We had quite a few personal-bests and we didn’t run our entire team. We had some sitting out this week that will compete next week, but the ones who did, competed well. We’re sitting about where we need to be at this point in the season. We still have about three and a half weeks until the conference meet, so I’m happy with our progress.”
The first victory of the day came in the first event of the day, with Aimar Palma Simo winning the men’s weight throw with a toss of 19.82m (65-0.0). In the women’s weight throw, Grace Flowers placed second with a season-best 18.84m (61-9.0) while Chastery Fuamatu hurled a season-best 16.67m (54-8.0). Marie Reed also recorded a personal-best in that event with a mark of 13.29m (43-7.0).
In the men’s shot put, Eric Williams placed third and cracked the A-State indoor Top 10 in the process, throwing 16.64m (54-7.25) to rank 10th in program history. The Red Wolves women placed two in the top three in the women’s shot put, as Evangelynn Harris placed second with a throw of 14.90m (48-10.75) and Flowers finished a centimeter behind her in third with a mark of 14.89m (48-10.25).
The Red Wolves swept the men’s and women’s 55m hurdles, with Ke’Von Holder winning in 7.54 and Rainee Bowers clocking a time of 8.05 to move into a tie for eighth in program history in the event.
Coleman Wilson kicked off the distance events by winning the mile with a time of 4:25.42. In the women’s 800m, Kayla Wade earned a fifth-place result in 2:19.78, with Emily Efurd and Camryn Newton-Smith notching personal-best times. Efurd placed sixth in 2:20.95 while Newton-Smith bested her previous best set on Jan. 21 by over four seconds with a time of 2:23.32. Newton-Smith also placed second in the women’s 55m hurdles, running a personal-best 7.24.
Royce Fisher and Ethan Mychajlonka went 1-2 in the men’s 3000m, with the freshman Fisher clocking a personal-best 8:43.02 to win. In the women’s 3000m, Elizabeth Gillette was A-State’s top finisher, placing fourth, while Katharina Schmidt placed fifth in a collegiate-best 10:38.60.
Addison Ross placed third in the men’s 400m, running 49.30 while Daidren Davis finished in a season-best 49.42. Jermie Walker earned a second-place finish in the men’s 55m, running a personal-best 6.42, while PJ Hilson placed second in the men’s 200m with a time of 21.94. Osereme Erewele notched a runner-up result in the women’s 200m, running a season-best 24.91.
Over at the Student Activities Center, A-State claimed titles in three of the four horizontal jumps. Osereme Erewele leaped a personal-best 5.90m (19-4.25) to move up to eighth in program history in the women’s long jump, while Carter Shell jumped an indoor personal-best 7.56m (24-9.75) to win. Imani Udoumana won the women’s triple jump with an impressive personal-best of 12.53m (41-1.5), which skyrocketed her from sixth to third in the indoor record books. Johnaya Givens placed third behind Udoumana with a distance of 11.94m (39-2.25).
To end the day, Lauren Beauchamp vaulted up the indoor pole vault record books, clearing 3.97m (13-0.25) to move up to fourth all-time, while Avery Shell placed second with a season-best 3.67m (12-0.5). Bradley Jelmert was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s pole vault, placing second behind Michael Carr with a personal-best 5.06m (16-7.25).
The Red Wolves are slated to be back in action Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Jaguar Invitational, hosted by South Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, the site of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
A-STATE AT THE SCARLET & BLACK INVITATIONAL | JAN. 31 | JONESBORO, ARK.
WOMEN’S RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS55m (Prelims): Jasmine Riley (Troy), 7.14qA-State: 3. Camryn Newton-Smith, 7.27q; 5. Carly Strong, 7.42q; 7. Blaique Webster, 7.50q
55m (Final): Rayne Duhart (Troy), 7.19A-State: 2. Camryn Newton-Smith, 7.24*; 4. Carly Strong, 7.37; 6. Blaique Webster, 7.50
200m: Kiana Foster (Louisiana), 24.71A-State: 2. Osereme Erewele, 24.91; 5. Imani Udoumana, 25.54; 9. Rainee Bowers, 25.92; 13. Carly Strong, 26.44; 18. Johnaya Givens, 27.54; Kerra Williams, DNF
800m: Edita Sklenska (Troy), 2:08.65A-State: 5. Kayla Wade, 2:19.78; 6. Emily Efurd, 2:20.95*; 7. Camryn Newton-Smith, 2:23.32*; 10. Heidi Hauptman, 2:25.82
3000m: Macki Walsh (Troy), 10:14.06A-State: 4. Elizabeth Gillette, 10:23.44; 5. Katharina Schmidt, 10:38.60*; 7. Madison Grimm, 11:03.54; 8. Megan Adams, 11:12.45^; Sophia Oury, DNF
55m Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Rainee Bowers, 8.18q; 8. Kerra Williams, 8.92q; Allie Hensley, DNF
55m Hurdles (Final): 1. Rainee Bowers, 8.05* [T-8th in program history]; 7. Kerra Williams, 8.84^
4x400m Relay: Troy, 3:49.70A-State: 5. Kori Jones/Carly Strong/Kayla Wade/Blaique Webster, 4:15.38
High Jump: Maja Kuessner, 1.73m (5-8.0)A-State: 4. Sydney Lane, 1.65m (5-5.0); 7. Jazzmine Harvey, 1.55m (5-1.0); 11. Megan Knowling, 1.55m (5-1.0)
Pole Vault: 1. Lauren Beauchamp, 3.97m (13-0.25)* [No. 4 in program history]; 2. Avery Shell, 3.67m (12-0.5)^
Long Jump: Osereme Erewele, 5.90m (19-4.25)* [No. 8 in school history]
Triple Jump: 1. Imani Udoumana, 12.53m (41-1.5)* [No. 3 in school history]; 3. Johnaya Givens, 11.94m (39-2.25)
Shot Put: DeeNia McMiller (Memphis), 14.96m (49-1.0)A-State: 2. Evangelynn Harris, 14.90m (48-10.75); 3. Grace Flowers, 14.89m (48-10.25); 13. Babette Vandeput, 12.60m (41-4.25); Chastery Fuamatu, FOUL; Marie Reed, FOUL
Weight Throw: DeeNia McMiller, 21.11m (69-3.0)A-State: 2. Grace Flowers, 18.84m (61-9.0)^; 8. Chastery Fuamatu, 16.67m (54-8.0)^; 12. Evangelynn Harris, 15.50m (50-10.0); 18. Marie Reed, 13.29m (43-7.0)*
MEN’S FINAL RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS55m (Prelims): Cogan Derousselle (Little Rock), 6.43qA-State: 4. Jermie Walker, 6.47q*; 6. PJ Hilson, 6.53q; 7. Courtney Thomas, 6.60q; 10. Brian Williams, 6.67; 13. Ty Graser, 6.76
55m (Final): Mikhail Carvalho (Troy), 6.40A-State: 3. Jermie Walker, 6.42*; 5. Courtney Thomas, 6.51*; 6. PJ Hilson, 6.53
200m: Braam Bisschop (Memphis), 21.86A-State: 2. PJ Hilson, 21.94; 7. Courtney Thomas, 22.42; 14. Carter Shell, 22.88; 15. Brian Williams, 22.97; 17. Will Glass, 23.32
400m: Nolan Smith (ULM), 49.12A-State: 3. Addison Ross, 49.30; 4. Daidren Davis, 49.42^; 6. Darrian Lockett, 49.60; 12. Steffan Mallory II, 52.51
800m: Colby Swecker (Little Rock), 1:55.59A-State: 6. Alejandro Vargas, 1:56.16; 9. Garrett Becker, 1:58.04*; 10. Jacob Pyeatt, 1:58.99; 13. Jacob Oury, 2:00.57
Mile: 1. Coleman Wilson, 4:25.42; 4. Brady Pascoe, 4:34.57*
3000m: 1. Royce Fisher, 8:43.02*; 2. Ethan Mychajlonka, 8:43.96^; Bennett Pascoe, DNF
55m Hurdles (Prelims): 1. Ke’Von Holder, 7.58q; 3. Will Glass, 7.82q; 4. Daidren Davis, 7.85q
55m Hurdles (Final): 1. Ke’Von Holder, 7.54; 3. Will Glass, 7.65; 5. Daidren Davis, 7.99
4x400m Relay: Troy, 3:20.22A-State: 3. Addison Ross/Daidren Davis/Darrian Lockett/Brian Williams, 3:21.38
Pole Vault: Michael Carr, 5.30m (17-4.5)A-State: 2. Bradley Jelmert, 5.06m (16-7.25)*; 4. Trace South, 4.71m (15-5.5); 5. Ty Graser, 4.61m (15-1.5)*
Long Jump: 1. Carter Shell, 7.56m (24-9.75)*; 5. Courtney Thomas, 7.09m (23-3.25); 17. Dylan Western, 6.32m (20-9.0)
Shot Put: Kevin Farley (unattached), 18.06m (59-3.0)A-State: 3. Eric Williams, 16.64m (54-7.25)* [No. 10 in school history]
