Arkansas State bowling finishes 2nd at Prairie View A&M Invitational

To start the final day of competition, A-State defeated Mckendree in five (183-149, 224-158, 203-197, 151-213, 215-193) to advance to the second round to face the home to Prarie View A&M. The Red Wolves defeated Prairie View in eight (195-176, 180-180, 180-223, 209-179, 231-221, 149-247, 163-171, 130-74), before dropping the championship round to familiar foe, Mckendree in four (187-189, 190-227, 181-200, 179-201).