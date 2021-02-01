Arkansas State bowling finishes 2nd at Prairie View A&M Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
DALLAS, Texas. (1/31/21) – After advancing to the championship round, the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling Team couldn’t hold off Mckendree as it earned runner-up at the Prairie View A&M Invitational, Sunday afternoon in Dallas, Texas.
To start the final day of competition, A-State defeated Mckendree in five (183-149, 224-158, 203-197, 151-213, 215-193) to advance to the second round to face the home to Prarie View A&M. The Red Wolves defeated Prairie View in eight (195-176, 180-180, 180-223, 209-179, 231-221, 149-247, 163-171, 130-74), before dropping the championship round to familiar foe, Mckendree in four (187-189, 190-227, 181-200, 179-201).
Faith Welch earned a top-five finish, receiving all-tournament honors after registering a total pinfall of 1,061 for an impressive 212.20 average. The all-tournament recognition marks the of the season.
Imperial, Mo., native Montana Meyer (7) earned a top-10 finish for the Red Wolves after taking down 1,020 pins for a 204.00 average.
A-State will return to action Friday, Feb. 12-15, at the Bulldog Classic in Ruston, La.
