Arkansas women take care of Auburn 77-67

Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez did her thing against the Tigers, tallying a game-high 19 points thanks to five three-pointers in the game. She also chipped in with four rebounds and three assists. The Razorbacks’ big three was firing on all cylinders in this one, as Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum also came up big for the Hogs, going for 16 and 14 points, respectively.