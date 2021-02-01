Cave City teen with mental health issues reported missing

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cave City Police Department asks for your help finding 19-year-old Claudia Trammel, who went missing from her home on Johnson Street in Cave City.
Police say Trammel was reported missing by her mother, Heather Baird, who has guardianship of Claudia due to mental health issues, and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, wearing black sweat pants and a purple hoodie, both with paint on them.
She is 4′ 10″ and weighs 90 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.
It is believed that Trammel is in the Jonesboro area.
If you know where Claudia Trammel is, contact Cave City Police Department at (870) 283-5011.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.