Crook cuts church’s catalytic converter

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church became the latest victim in a growing rash of catalytic converter thefts.
Tony Becker with The Freedom Center, 1717 County Road 333, reported on Sunday morning that someone stole the $500 from the church’s van.
According to the initial incident report, the alleged theft happened sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30.
Becker told Deputy Dustin Norwood the 1996 Ford E-250 van was sitting on the church’s parking lot at the time of the theft.
A rent house sits beside the church, according to the initial incident report, but the occupants said they had not seen nor heard anything unusual.
