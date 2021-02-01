Gas prices return to pre-pandemic levels

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following another week of increases, gas prices have nearly returned to their pre-pandemic levels.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose another 0.9 cents in the past week to $2.17.
That’s 18.5 cents more per gallon than motorists paid last month, and just one cent less than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.9 cents in the last week to $2.42/gallon.
While demand shows new signs of improving, analysts say gas price increases have slowed down as oil prices fail to continue moving up.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Friday’s demand was the highest since November, while Saturday’s demand was the strongest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil’s rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery,” he said.
He cautions that while gas prices may rise slightly in the next few weeks, “the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path.”
