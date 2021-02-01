Greenway Equipment, Jason Aldean team-up to help SEMO Food Bank, two other food banks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment and Jason Aldean are teaming up to help the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and two Arkansas food banks with an equipment giveaway fundraiser.
The fundraiser begins on Monday, February 1 and ends with a virtual drawing on Friday, April 9.
The drawing will be for a John Deere Gator and zero-turn mower Aldean used on his property near Nashville, Tennessee.
Participants are asked to make a $10 donation for each entry.
Chances to win can be made at Greenway locations, by texting “GoBackpack” to 44321 or online here.
Proceeds will be used for the weekend backpack programs at Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro.
The three food banks feed a total of 4,600 children through the backpack program.
According to the SEMO Food Bank, the highest rates of child hunger in Missouri are in Dunklin, Pemiscot, Mississippi and New Madrid Counties.
“We know child hunger is a serious issue in southeast Missouri and are glad to be able to partner with more than 30 school districts to provide weekend backpacks of food to 1,167 students,” said food bank chief executive officer Joey Keys. “We revamped that program at the beginning of this school year and were able to double the number of children being served.”
This is a third year the Aldean and Greenway Equipment have worked together to help fight food insecurity with this type of benefit.
The fundraiser held in 2020 raised $166,400 for the backpack programs at the three food banks.
