Hundreds gather for prayer and healing during statewide prayer movement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Sunday, faith leaders from all across the state gathered at local hospitals for a day of prayer and healing.
It was all a part of a statewide movement called ‘Healing Mississippi,’ and it’s geared towards people battling COVID-19 as well as health care employees.
“Prayer is the most available weapon that we all have to fight this pandemic,” said Pastor Beard of Jackson Revival Center Church.
Beard and members of her church were among the hundreds joining in the movement outside the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
For Beard, it was personal because she’s watched those close to her suffer from COVID-19.
“I’ve got a brother-in-law right now who was diagnosed on November 9, he just got out of the hospital, still battling,” said Beard. “I’ve had siblings who’ve had it, I’ve had church members. I lost our church secretary, so it’s a situation near and dear to my heart.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the Mississippi Department of Health reports 275,001 Mississippians have tested positive for the coronavirus and it’s caused 6,045 people to lose their lives.
“Everybody at this point after a year of COVID has been affected in one way or another,” said Bishop Henry Joseph of Zion Church in Ridgeland.
Henry Joseph helped organize the prayer rallies and said he was overwhelmed to see the large number of people praying outside local hospitals.
”You see both black and white here, rich and poor. They understand COVID-19 does not discriminate. It treats everybody the same way and so we’ve come together around that reality to seek God and to pray,” said Joseph.
Through prayer and unity, Henry and Beard believe hope and healing are both possible for everyone during this pandemic.
“As we pray, that’s the spiritual side. Snd the natural side we wear our mask, we wash our hands, we social distance. When we do what we can, God will do what we can’t do,” said Beard.
Sunday marks the first time this prayer rally has taken place. Organizers said they plan to have another one within the next 30 days.
