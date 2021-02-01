No injuries reported in Jonesboro house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responding to a Jonesboro house fire said no one was injured.
Jeff Presley, E-911 director, reported the fire shortly before 8 a.m. Monday in the 4000-block of Cornerstone Drive, which is located south of Aggie Road.
Crews arriving at the scene reported seeing flames coming through the roof, Battalion Chief Yates told Aaron Castleberry.
Presley said police shut down the roadway and ambulances were on standby, just in case they were needed.
Emergency natural gas shutoff was also requested, he added.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
