New ordinance will impact how homes are built in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new ordinance in Paragould is changing the way homes are built for the better, a builder recently said.
For new homes or construction, ordinance No. 2021-04 will change the way studs and sheetrock are installed.
Studs will be spaced out with 16″ centers and apply even if the builder uses a wider framing stock, such as a 2x6 instead of a 2x4.
Gypsum board or sheetrock on walls and ceilings must have a minimum thickness of one-half inch.
Keith White Custom Homes has built houses with a 16″ center for 30 years.
“This is not going to add any cost to us that’s already doing this,” Keith White said. “Most builders are already practicing this.”
He mentioned this is the first time he’s seen the city take an approach like this and he likes it.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I think it’s great that the mayor, the city council, and the city attorney worked on this along with the city inspector’s office to build some minimum standards for builders here in Paragould.”
While the ordinance won’t change how he builds homes, White said it may affect other contractors’ building costs.
“The difference in a 16” center and a 24″ center, the difference in the sheetrock, which is also in that ordinance, you’re looking at a $2,500 difference in cost on a house like this,” he said.
What’s more, he noted that lumber costs have increased 40 percent in the last year.
Despite the costs, White said the ordinance’s requirements are better for clients.
“We don’t need to go in there and do something that’s going to be covered up and the next person who comes and buys that house, they’re not protected,” he said. “They don’t know what you’ve done. We would rather go ahead and do it right the first time. We just believe if we’re going to build houses here in Paragould, we’re going to build a better home.”
