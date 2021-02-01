St. Bernards accepting appointments for free COVID-19 vaccines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare announced Monday it is making appointments for free COVID-19 vaccines available to any community member 70 years or older.
According to a news release, the system will receive vaccine requests through a new online registration process and dedicated call center (1-870-351-7171).
Eligible applicants must reside within St. Bernards’ service area in Northeast Arkansas.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted older populations particularly hard, and we believe we must do whatever we can to help, whether a person has a patient history with us or not,” said Michael Givens, St. Bernards Medical Center administrator. “While we still have limited available doses, we encourage any northeast Arkansas resident aged 70 or older to contact us for an appointment.”
They will administer the vaccines at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington Ave. in Jonesboro, at no charge to all recipients.
Due to limited doses, however, individuals must make appointments in advance.
Those who receive the initial dose will receive an appointment for a second dose scheduled for 21 days later.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.