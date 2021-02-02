Active cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas continued a downward trend as the calendar turned from January to February.
In Monday’s COVID-19 report, the Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases and 16,655 total active cases.
Hospitalizations fell to 889, down 24 from Sunday. Ventilator use dropped by two, with 146 people remaining on ventilators.
An additional 27 people have died from the virus since Sunday, raising the death toll to 4,895.
The top counties for new cases reported Monday are as follows:
- Pulaski: 175
- White: 79
- Benton: 76
- Washington: 54
- Faulkner: 53
“We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week. Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on Jan. 1.,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask-wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”
