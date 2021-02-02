Active cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Arkansas

“We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week. Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on Jan. 1.,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask-wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”