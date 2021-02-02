A Better Region 8: No tolerance for hate speech

(KAIT) - This past weekend, Region 8 News deleted hundreds of comments and banned multiple followers over a Facebook post about Black History Month.
While we support free and open discussion and debate, we will never tolerate hate speech.
If you want to spew racism, there are forums for that. You’re free to unfollow us and log in there.
But, as general manager of this station, I can tell you that those comments will not be allowed to live for long on our social media sites.
While you have every right to say what you believe, you do not have the right to spread that hatred on our page.
Before you start yelling that your First Amendment rights are being violated, I strongly urge you to read and understand that amendment.
Just as you do not have the right to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater, you do not have the right to spew racism in our social media comments.
We are in the 21st century, and we all need to start acting like it.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.