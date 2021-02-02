Catalytic converter thefts concern Jonesboro area schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Transportation directors at Jonesboro and Nettleton Public Schools are doing everything they can to prevent them from becoming victims of catalytic converter thefts.
When buses are not operating, they are kept at the schools’ bus shops.
The shops are enclosed by a barbed-wire fence and locked after hours with 24-hour surveillance cameras.
Transportation directors say that the buses’ catalytic converters are too heavy for a person to carry, so they are not too concerned about them.
However, they are worried about their other school vehicles.
“Those, unfortunately, they sit at the central office, so they’re not as protected as other ones would be,” said Mickey Long, the transportation director for Jonesboro Public Schools.
Long added that there are cameras at the central office, so thieves could be caught on camera if they attempt to steal from cars.
Ron Cooper, transportation director for Nettleton Public Schools, says that they keep their vehicles “behind locked gates after hours and on the weekends” to ensure they are protected.
Both transportation directors have asked to call the police if you see any suspicious activities happening around the bus shop after hours.
