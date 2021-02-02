Craighead County resident wins $2 million Powerball prize

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Craighead County resident is $2 million richer thanks to hitting the right numbers during Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
According to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Carolyn of Jonesboro bought the winning ticket at the Quick Shop, 1325 S. Caraway Road.
She said she played the same numbers as before, Nos. 1 and 2 for her and her brother’s birthday with the other numbers, then let the computer randomly select the Powerball number.
To no surprise, she was in disbelief when she learned she won.
“I called my brother to confirm,” she said. “He asked me to read off the numbers on my ticket, and he compared to the winning numbers and told me I was a big winner.”
By having the correct numbers (1, 2, 7, 52, 61, Powerball No. 4) and purchasing the power play for an extra $1, Carolyn automatically won $2 million.
She plans to use the money to buy a house and help her mother and brother pay off their homes.
“This is a true blessing,” she said. “And to think I doubled my prize by paying one more dollar for the Power Play. Amazing!”
Quick Shop will receive a one percent commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.
