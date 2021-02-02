Dungee & Neighbors earn more accolades

Dungee also chipped in with 16 points in the Hogs’ win over Auburn Sunday. Despite trailing by as many as 13 in the early part of the second quarter, Dungee and the Hogs went on a blistering 22-4 run in the second quarter to take back control of that game. Her 16 points kept her double-digit scoring streak alive, as the Sapulpa, Okla. product has now scored 10+ in 23 straight games.