Feb. 2: What you need to know

It is Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Weather Headlines
Our Groundhog’s Day will be met with cloudy and cold conditions this morning, although sunshine should prevail by afternoon.
Chilly afternoon highs will trend out of the low 40s today and close to 50°F tomorrow.
On Thursday, showers will move across Region 8 with a cold front.
A second front delivers rain and snow by Saturday, but it’s doubtful we’ll get any significant accumulation.
News Headlines
A marathon meeting that lasted well into the night ended with a Region 8 school board opting to not fire their superintendent despite multiple investigations by state and local authorities.
After years of neglect, a historic Black school is getting some much-needed love and the chance of a new life.
One Arkansas lawmaker says it’s time to do away with changing our clocks twice a year.
