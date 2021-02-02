Harding to rename administration building after African American graduates

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The first two African American men who earned undergraduate degrees at Harding University will have a building renamed in their honor.
According to a news release, the administration building will be named after Bro. Elijah Anthony and Dr. Howard Wright.
“Elijah Anthony and Howard Wright are deserving of this honor,” President David Burks said. “I know both men and am grateful for their faithful leadership. I’m so glad future students will always be able to refer to this iconic building as the Anthony and Wright Administration Building.”
A three-dimensional bronze plaque bearing Anthony and Wright’s images will also stand in front of the administration building.
The first plaque honors the first three African Americans enrolled as undergraduates at the university: Lewis Brown, Walter Cunningham and David Johnson.
The second plaque honors the first two African Americans who received graduate degrees from the university: Thelma Smith and Curtis Sykes.
A dedication ceremony honoring these individuals will occur in Oct. 2021. Brown, Cunningham, and Johnson will receive honorary degrees in the ceremony.
