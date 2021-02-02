Legislation proposed would allow Marshallese Arkansans to serve in law enforcement

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marshallese Arkansans may soon be able to serve as law enforcement officers if lawmakers pass a new bill.
HB1342 would allow nonimmigrants legally admitted to the United States under the Compact of Free Association to be a certified law enforcement officer.
According to a report from 40/29 News, the bill was filed by state representative Megan Godfrey of Springdale on Thursday.
Godfrey said the bill is a collaboration between Springdale police and the Marshallese community.
“Currently, the Arkansas law says that anyone who is a law enforcement officer must be a U.S. citizen,” Godfrey said.
The bill is expected to be heard next week in the State Agencies Committee.
