Months-long investigation nets two arrests, quarter pound of meth

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A four-month-long investigation into alleged drug dealing at a Northeast Arkansas housing development ended with two people arrested and police seizing more than a quarter of a pound of meth.
On Feb. 1, officers with the Wilson Police Department and special agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force served a search warrant for a home on South Jefferson.
According to a news release from the DTF, the search followed four months of surveillance and “observed drug transactions” within the Wilson Housing Authority.
During Monday’s search, investigators reported finding more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, six ounces of marijuana, more than 100 ecstasy tablets, digital scales, and a 9mm semi-automatic rifle.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Travoise Hayes and 25-year-old Kayla Martin on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.
Hayes is also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.
