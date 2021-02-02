Nettleton alum Dasia Young has career high 25 pts, UT Martin beats SEMO

MARTIN, Tenn. (KAIT) - We had a unique matchup Monday in college basketball. Three NEA natives played in the same D1 matchup and it was nationally televised. Ohio Valley Conference leader UT Martin hosted SEMO on ESPNU.
Nettleton alum Dasia Young dropped a career high 25 points as the Skyhawks beat the Redhawks 80-70. Young also chipped in 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in the victory.
Earle alum Roshala Scott led SEMO with a career high 22 points. She also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block. West Memphis native LaTrese Saine recorded a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Lady Raiders head coach Jason Smith was certainly proud of Dasia’s performance.
UT Martin is 11-3 overall, 10-1 in OVC play. The Skyhawks are on a 9 game winning streak. During that stretch, Young has averaged 11.4 points per game.
