Rain and Wind Chances on the Way

Highs continue to warm the next couple of days with much colder air on the horizon. Highs near the 50s on Wednesday and in the 50s on Thursday. Clouds increase Thursday as our next chance of rain moves through. Not everyone may see rain as it will literally develop right on top of us. Everyone will see a windy day though. Gusts may get near or over 40 mph. Sunshine returns for Friday with slightly cooler air in place. Clouds increase once again for the weekend with a few rain showers possible late Saturday. Snow may try to mix in by Sunday morning, but it doesn’t look like enough to get excited about right now. Instead, much colder air is expected Sunday. We may see highs in the 30s multiple days next week. We’ll need everything to line up perfectly for winter weather, but we’re just too far away to know right now. Keep checking back!