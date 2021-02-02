Red Wolves Going Remote: A different view for basketball play-by-play

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Keith Merritt has called countless Arkansas State games in several sports over the last 40 years.
A pandemic has resulted in a different vantage point for play by play for Red Wolves road games. This past Friday was his 3rd game calling an A-State game remotely.
“It’s turned out, thanks to people like Caleb Garner, Mark Taylor, all the people that I’ve worked with in the athletic department, it’s turned out to be a lot easier than I thought it would be,” Merritt said. “We have a zoom connection from wherever they happen to be playing, and McGhee Mann the director of basketball operations handles that. It comes in through a computer, we put that into the mixer, and I can hear the whistles. That’s the most important part of the sound. Even if you’re doing the game live and it’s right in front of you, you’ll hear a whistle and you won’t necessarily see who blew it. You’re watching whoever has the ball. That doesn’t change doing it off a screen.”
The college hoops logistics of COVID-19 has forced national and local broadcasters to go remote. Merritt is taking it all in stride. “I love being on the road with teams, I love being around the players, I love being around the coaches,” he added. “And obviously you can’t do that nearly as much. I’m doing the games with a mask on, I don’t take the mask off. It’s big enough and flexible enough to allow me to talk for a couple hours without getting jammed up.”
Merritt isn’t the only voice of the Red Wolves that’s gone remote this season. Matt Stolz did the same in November when the A-State men played at Morehead State.
“Well, it was unlike any thing I’ve ever done in broadcasting,” Stolz said. “Just having to call a game off a monitor was unique in itself. But just trying to get all the logistics together as far as getting the sound from the opposing arena, trying to make it sound like you’re actually there is a trick into itself.”
So even though the voice may not be on the road, the show must go on. Stolz mentioned a positive through it all. “Just the fact that we’re still calling games is a blessing in itself.”
