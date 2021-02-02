Red Wolves Going Remote: A different view for basketball play-by-play

“It’s turned out, thanks to people like Caleb Garner, Mark Taylor, all the people that I’ve worked with in the athletic department, it’s turned out to be a lot easier than I thought it would be,” Merritt said. “We have a zoom connection from wherever they happen to be playing, and McGhee Mann the director of basketball operations handles that. It comes in through a computer, we put that into the mixer, and I can hear the whistles. That’s the most important part of the sound. Even if you’re doing the game live and it’s right in front of you, you’ll hear a whistle and you won’t necessarily see who blew it. You’re watching whoever has the ball. That doesn’t change doing it off a screen.”